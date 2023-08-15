Perryville prison staff members exposed to 'unknown substance', taken to hospital

Goodyear Fire Department says three staff members at Perryville prison have been taken to a hospital after being exposed to an "unknown substance" Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred at the San Carlos unit of the prison.

Emergency responders from multiple West Valley departments are at the scene and assessing other possible patients.

There is no word yet on what the substance may be or what, if any, symptoms those at the prison are experiencing.

