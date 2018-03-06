Volunteers lend their voices to help Peoria students read

PEORIA, AZ - For most students in the Valley reading a book at school is part of their daily routine. However, for students with print disabilities, it can be a huge obstacle to overcome. ABC15 spoke with one Valley man who has made it his mission to solve the problem, one page at a time.

Occupational Therapist Mike Albert recorded his first book to CD nearly seven years ago. Now, students can check out and listen to more than 800 books from a special collection in the Peoria Unified School District. Albert says that is just the beginning.

"Since we've started the program, hundreds of students have accessed the books and there are hundreds, even thousands more in a district our size that could benefit from them," said Albert.

That is where volunteers like Erin Dunsey come in. She recorded her first book for the program a couple of years ago and is hoping more people will join the cause.

"You just have to carve out a little bit of time in the day and realize that anyone can make a difference," said Dunsey.

The process is easy. Volunteers take a short training session, download a free program and start reading. The school district will gladly accept help from all over the country so if you are interested, email Mike Albert at malbert@pusd11.net.