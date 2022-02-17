Valley massage therapist arrested on sex assault charges

PEORIA, AZ — A man has been arrested on sexual assault and sexual abuse charges on Wednesday.

Peoria police say 50-year-old Chu Bingquan was arrested near Cactus Road and 75th Avenue just before 3 p.m.

Police say Bingquan was a massage therapist employee at Wellness Foot Spa near Cactus Road.

Officials say multiple victims accused Bingquan of inappropriately touching them while he provided massages on various occasions.

Peoria police ask the public who may have any information on this case to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-7045, by email, or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Chu Bingquan was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.