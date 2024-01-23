Valley family starts 'The Lost Child' podcast to help others following daughter's tragic death

PEORIA, AZ — The family of a 6-year-old girl who died in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant is now sharing their story to help others going through a loss of their own.

"My daughter's name is Sunni, and that's spelled S-U-N-N-I. She just had this bright, sunny, beautiful personality," said Blake Wasden, Sunni's father.

That energy is still felt in her Peoria home, which continues to give her family the strength to begin a journey of hope and healing, not just for themselves but to share with others.

"In the middle of the night, at about one o'clock in the morning, I was woken up and I had an impression or a thought from God that I needed to start a podcast," said Blake.

That was just three days after Sunni's death.

He told ABC15 that on July 28, 2023, they were on their boat at Lake Pleasant enjoying the water.

"I still can't tell you what exactly happened, and coming from somebody that was a boat enthusiast, someone that has put thousands of hours on boats," said Blake.

Blake said he and his wife were always cautious, even making rules on the boat in hopes of preventing a situation like this. Tragically, Sunni was struck by the propeller.

"I heard Sunni scream for me when I was out in the water. Shortly after that, when I swam back to her, I swam into the worst experience I think anyone could swim into," said Blake.

Through grief, Sunni's father was inspired by two artists who have also suffered the loss of a child.

"Toby Mac is able to share music; Granger Smith was able to write a book. Maybe I can do a similar thing to help other people just like they've been helping me," said Blake.

Blake felt compelled to create the "Lost Child Podcast" with the help of his wife. Together they designed and decorated their front room, turning it into a place that captures Sunni's spirit and honors her.

"The studio is really set up to try to bring that love and that light and a comfortable place where people can really share their stories that maybe they haven't shared with anyone else," said Blake.

They have already released three video podcast episodes. They hope to help the community better understand what families who have lost a child are going through.

"They want to help, but they don't know how to help. And so, I wanted to allow people to share their story... then people could have an inside look as to what these parents think, feel so that all of us as a community can help them," said Blake.