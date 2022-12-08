Twenty students at Zuni Hills Elementary sick after returning from field trip

The Peoria Fire Department was called to Zuni Hills Elementary School after multiple students were reportedly feeling sick and vomiting after eating lunch off-site during a field trip Thursday, according to a release from Peoria Unified School District.

PUSD says that all students are being assessed on-site, no students are being taken off-site for medical care at this time, and none appear to be in critical condition.

Peoria fire officials say 20 students were suffering from "nausea-like symptoms" and say that no students were transported to the hospital.

The full statement released by the school can be read below:

"This afternoon, school administration received multiple reports of sixth-grade students feeling ill and vomiting after eating lunch off-site at a field trip. To help triage the number of students who reported feeling ill, the school called 911 for support, which resulted in numerous fire trucks and medical personnel responding to the campus. All families of students who felt ill have been contacted.

All students are being assessed on-site. No students are being taken off-site to get medical care at this time, and none appear to be in critical condition. Medical personnel are trying to assess all students and clear out shortly before school dismissal. School will still dismiss as usual.

All parents who are picking up their students through car pickup will need to enter through the school’s main front entrance, and rather than route left in front of the school, proceed straight to the back of the school to pick up your child in the school cafeteria. District staff will be on site to help direct traffic."

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.