Suspects run from scene, jump Peoria police fence

The suspects were both taken into custody.

PEORIA, AZ - Not the best place to run…

Two shoplifting suspects in Peoria ran right towards a police precinct and it was all caught on video. 

Peoria police said officers were dispatched to a possible shoplifting in the area of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road on February 16. 

According to police, the suspects ran from the scene and towards the front doors of the north precinct building, which has a large “Peoria Police” sign above the door.

The suspects ran along the building and climbed over a fence into a secure area of the police department. 

Officers were eventually able to take both suspects into custody. The male suspect, 28-year-old Marwan Al Ebadi was taken into custody after jumping back over the fence. The female suspect, 29-year-old Salma Hourieh was taken into custody after hiding under a bench. 

Both suspects were arrested on several charges including shoplifting, trespassing and drug charges. 

