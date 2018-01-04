Stay motivated, fit and healthy in 2018

PEORIA, AZ - As week one of 2018 comes to an end, your motivation to keep your new years resolution might be dwindling as well. However if fitness and health is your goal there are several things you can do to stay on track.

Tracey Rodriguez, owner of Iron Girlz in Peoria says, fitness, Nutrition and Accountability are her key tips to success if you're looking to loose weight or live a healthier lifestyle.

Fitness: The biggest thing you can do to staying fit is try to workout at-least three days a week, more if you can. Either at a gym, outdoors or even at home.

Nutrition: Rodriguez recommends simplifying your meals and don't be intimidated by diets or eating healthy. Focusing on the four main healthy food groups, watching and controlling your portion sizes, along with drinking plenty of water is a great first step and can go a long way.

Accountability: Rodriguez says having someone to hold you accountable, whether it be a friend, family member or even a personal trainer or coach. Anyone who can keep you on track will help you stay focused and help you reach your goals.

Iron Girlz, is a women only gym that focuses on weight loss, tone and tightening and full body transformation, with group training and specialized personal training. Iron Girlz is located at 9800 N. 91st Ave. Suite 118 in Peoria.