PEORIA, AZ - Republican Phil Lovas, running for Representative of Congressional District 8 after Trent Franks resigned, was shocked to find swastikas covering his political campaign sign in Peoria.

The busy intersection at 79th Avenue and Thunderbird Road is a great spot to get lots of eyes on a campaign sign, but Lovas wasn't expecting the spray-painted swastikas.

"It absolutely makes me sick that someone would deface the sign and be disrespectful to the president like that," said Lovas.

Lovas is running for Representative or Congressional District 8 after Trent Franks resigned over sexual harassment allegations.

Lovas was President Trump's campaign chairman and an early supporter, and he thinks that's why he was targeted.

"It's probably someone with a political agenda, who doesn't like me and the president," said Lovas. "I'm sure that's why they did it. I don't see this on anyone else's sign."

It's a $40 dollar sign that his team is now taking down and Lovas hopes the vandals will use their voice in a more effective way.

"They can call me," said Lovas. "They can email me. We can have a discussion. But to deface the sign, and disrespect the president is completely wrong."

The primaries for Congressional District 8 are on Feb. 27.