Recognize this man? Peoria police attempting to identify body found in December

PEORIA, AZ - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found dead in Peoria late last year.

On Dec 18, authorities responded to the area of 75th and Grand avenues after learning there was a body under an overpass.

At this time, it’s unknown how the man died but it appears he may have fallen from the overpass, authorities said.

Police have made several attempts to identify the man but have been unsuccessful.

He’s described as being Caucasian, medium build with long hair on the top and shaved on the sides, police said. He has a tattoo of a cartoon character on his right upper arm.

At the time of his death, he was wearing brown work boots, blue jeans, a black belt with white skulls, several shirts including a pink tank top, white undershirt and a black T-shirt with a dog on the front. He also had several metal necklaces and was carrying a small black bag.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about his death is urged to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8014.