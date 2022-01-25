Police looking for SUV after man shot, killed Tuesday in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A man has died after he was apparently shot early Tuesday morning in Peoria, according to police, and authorities are now looking for a vehicle that may be connected to the shooting.

Police said officers found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds near 78th Drive and Sweetwater Avenue. That man was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

The man's identity has not been released.

Some people were detained early on in the investigation but were determined not to be involved in the shooting and were later released, police said.

No one has been arrested. However, police released surveillance video from a neighboring home that showed a white SUV hauling a gray passenger vehicle on a trailer, and the man's vehicle apparently traveling a few feet behind the suspects.

Police believe the owner of the white SUV may be linked to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria police or Silent Witness, 480-WITNESS.