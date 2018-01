PEORIA, AZ - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself inside a Peoria Walmart.

Peoria police say the incident happened at the store near Deer Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway on November 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The suspect, a man described as 18 to 25-years-old, reportedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act while he was in the presence of a victim in the greeting card aisle.

The suspect then left the store on foot.

Police say the suspect is described as having a medium build, black cornrows and appears to have a scar on his right elbow.

If you have any information on the identity of this man, you are asked to call Detective Rodrigues of the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8976.