Peoria Unified School District providing 30,000 laptops for student use

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria Unified School District is providing 30,000 laptops for its students this school year.

The district says it was able to purchase the equipment through the FCC Emergency Connectivity Fund, aimed at providing tools and services in schools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The large number of laptops will allow every student in kindergarten through 12th grade a laptop for use during the 2022-2023 school year. It will make it so students have better access to technology to aid in their learning.

Students in younger grades may keep their laptops at school to be checked out during the day as needed, and older students can bring them home each evening to continue schoolwork. Specific rules for each grade will be communicated to the students.

The district’s technology team has reportedly worked on the computers since February and has spent 60,000 total hours programming the computers for this year’s student use.

Peoria Unified serves more than 37,000 students in 42 schools.