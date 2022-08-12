Peoria Unified canceling some bus routes amid driver shortage

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria Unified School District is among many school districts dealing with a driver shortage.

The district has sent a letter to parents saying that some bus routes will have to be canceled as the school year begins because they don't have enough drivers.

According to the school district, the following routes have been cancelled:

Cactus High School - Bus 61, Bus 72

Cheyenne Elementary School - Bus 115

Country Meadows Elementary School - Bus 115

Coyote Hills Elementary School - Bus 74

Foothills Elementary School - Bus 72

Ironwood High School - Bus 127

Marshall Ranch Elementary School - Bus 72

Paseo Verde Elementary School - Bus 61

Peoria High School - Bus 115

Santa Fe Elementary School - Bus 127

Sun Valley Elementary School - Bus 74, Bus 127

Sunrise Mountain High School - Bus 68, Bus 74

Sunset Heights Elementary School - Bus 61, Bus 68

Peoria Unified officials say the routes are canceled indefinitely as the district works to hire and train new drivers. They added they are in the process of training additional drivers as well and they hope to restore service to the routes during the first quarter of the school year.