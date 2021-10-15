Peoria Unified School District approves $3 per hour raise for bus drivers

PEORIA, AZ — The Peoria Unified School District has approved a $3 an hour raise for bus drivers amid a widespread shortage of drivers across the Valley.

The shortage of school bus drivers is impacting the state of education daily. It is an issue ABC15 has been reporting on for years, but one that is now reaching crisis levels.

According to district documents, the district unanimously voted to raise the minimum wage for drivers from $13.99 per hour to $17 for the fiscal year 2022, which is already underway. That places the district in a much more competitive wage bracket and puts them above many other Valley districts.

Many districts across the state have been scrambling to fill vacancies, as drivers are leaving the industry or are switching districts to receive raises. Several districts in the Valley have been forced to cancel routes, or have drivers work more routes than they’re normally asked causing delays.

According to the Peoria Unified School District, bus drivers who train new staff members will also receive an additional $1 an hour raise on top of the assigned hourly rate.

To view open positions for the Peoria School District, click here.