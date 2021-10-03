Peoria police searching for missing, endangered teen

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing, endangered teen.

Police say 13-year-old Levi Fugitt has severe behavioral health issues and is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at his school near 67th Avenue and Cactus Friday wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt and black and grey shorts.

Officials say it is unknown where Levi would have gone as he did not get on the bus at the end of the school day.

Levi's caretakers say he requires medication for his behavioral health issues and can become aggressive.

Officers say to not approach him, but to call the police.