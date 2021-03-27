Peoria police searching for missing endangered man last seen near 99th Ave. and Peoria

Peoria police are asking for the public's help to track down a missing endangered man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Police say 29-year-old Eric Helton was last seen at around 1 p.m. after he left his home near 99th and Peoria avenues.

His family said Helton has cognitive issues and does not have a cell phone or money with him.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.