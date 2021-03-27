Peoria police searching for missing endangered man last seen near 99th Ave. and Peoria

Peoria police are asking for the public's help to track down a missing endangered man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.
Police say 29-year-old Eric Helton was last seen at around 1 p.m. after he left his home near 99th and Peoria avenues.
His family said Helton has cognitive issues and does not have a cell phone or money with him.
He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and blue Nike shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8311.
PLEASE SHARE: @PeoriaPoliceAZ Seek Assistance in locating #missing endangered male-29 year-old, Eric Helton, last seen in area of 99th Ave/Peoria Ave. https://t.co/vDgqJYRyh8#PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/z45VtPdtFT— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) March 27, 2021