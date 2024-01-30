Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Peoria police involved in shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries

No officers were injured
One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving a Peoria Police Department officer overnight. The shooting occurred near 91st and Peoria avenues around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
91st avenue and peoria shooting
Posted at 4:23 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 06:34:48-05

PEORIA, AZ — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving a Peoria Police Department officer overnight.

The shooting occurred near 91st and Peoria avenues around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

While officers were trying to make contact with a man at a bus stop in the area, he ran from officers and pointed a handgun at one of the officers. One officer fired at the man, hitting him.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, according to the department, but the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

More details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61