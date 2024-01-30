Peoria police involved in shooting that left one man with life-threatening injuries

PEORIA, AZ — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting involving a Peoria Police Department officer overnight.

The shooting occurred near 91st and Peoria avenues around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

While officers were trying to make contact with a man at a bus stop in the area, he ran from officers and pointed a handgun at one of the officers. One officer fired at the man, hitting him.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, according to the department, but the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

More details about what led to the shooting have not been released.