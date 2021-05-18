Peoria police involved in shooting near 91st and Northern avenues

PEORIA, AZ — Authorities are on scene of a shooting involving Peoria police near 91st and Northern avenues.

Officers were called to the scene near 91st and Northern avenues around 4:30 p.m.

@PeoriaPoliceAZ is on the scene of an officer involved shooting at N 91st Ave & W Northern Ave. Media stage at the Chase bank on northwest corner — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) May 17, 2021

There is no word on a suspect or injuries at this time.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area during the police investigation.