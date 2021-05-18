Peoria police involved in shooting near 91st and Northern avenues

PEORIA, AZ — Authorities are on scene of a shooting involving Peoria police near 91st and Northern avenues.
Officers were called to the scene near 91st and Northern avenues around 4:30 p.m.
@PeoriaPoliceAZ is on the scene of an officer involved shooting at N 91st Ave & W Northern Ave. Media stage at the Chase bank on northwest corner— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) May 17, 2021
There is no word on a suspect or injuries at this time.
Commuters are advised to avoid the area during the police investigation.
During this investigation, northbound traffic on N 91st Ave at Northern Ave is being diverted. Please utilize alternate routes of N 87th Ave, 99th Ave or Loop 101 #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/l5ZW8VfTuz— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) May 18, 2021