Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Peoria police involved in shooting near 91st and Northern avenues

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Peoria police shooting
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 20:56:26-04

PEORIA, AZ — Authorities are on scene of a shooting involving Peoria police near 91st and Northern avenues.

Officers were called to the scene near 91st and Northern avenues around 4:30 p.m.

There is no word on a suspect or injuries at this time.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area during the police investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app