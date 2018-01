PEORIA, AZ - A suspect has been hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting near 79th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

No officers were hurt in the incident, according to Peoria police.

A suspect is "down" and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The public is asked to avoid the area as roadways are restricted at this time.

According to police, the incident started as a five-car collision near 83rd Avenue and Wacker Road.

A suspect reportedly left the area of the crash and police followed them as they believed their vehicle involved was stolen.

As an officer followed the suspect, they reportedly pointed a gun at the officer before running into a backyard of a home, police said.

Another officer located the suspect in that neighborhood where the suspect reportedly fired at the officer.

Police say the officer engaged the suspect before fleeing the area.

A third officer located the suspect in the area of 79th Avenue and Thunderbird Road where the suspect and officer exchanged gunfire.

There is no update on the condition of the suspect at this time.

