PEORIA, AZ - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday evening.

Officers responded to the Walmart near 75th Avenue and Peoria around 6 p.m. on reports of a shoplifter.

Police said when the officers approached the 20-year-old suspect, a confrontation between two officers and the man ensued.

According to officials on scene, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the officers, who returned fire striking the man.

Police said the officers were not injured and the suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several roads around the store, including Cotton Crossing and Peoria Avenue, were restricted or closed while police investigated. Check road conditions here.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the officers involved.

