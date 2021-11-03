Peoria PD searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen Tuesday

PEORIA — Peoria police are asking for your help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kallie Packer is believed to have run away from home in the area of 108th Avenue and Happy Valley Parkway around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

She is described as a white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, about 90 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeved top with characters on it, and grey pajama pants.

Police says she walked away from her home after getting into an altercation with one of her parents. It’s unknown where she might have gone.

Family members say Kallie has a history of running away but usually is found or returns.

Officers have been searching for her but have not found any signs of her whereabouts.

If you see Kallie you are asked to call police right away 623-773-8311.

