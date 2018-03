PEORIA, AZ - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car Sunday afternoon in Peoria.

Peoria police officials say the 65-year-old man was struck by a vehicle around 4 p.m near 67th and Olive avenues. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and later died, Peoria police say.

Police say the driver is in custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Currently, both southbound lanes and one northbound lane of 67th Avenue are closed while officers investigate.

