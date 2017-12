PEORIA, AZ - Peoria Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road, and later died from his injuries Saturday afternoon.

Police say 30-year-old Anthony Paul Kupreisis is the stabbing suspect, and his last known whereabouts was somewhere along the I-10 near California.

Kupreisis is driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Impala with an Arizona license plate.

Investigators believe the incident is domestic-related, but they are still examining the crime scene.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

If you see Kupreisis's vehicle or the suspect, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

