PEORIA, AZ — Two suspects are on the loose after a shooting Sunday near 67th and Olive avenues.

At about 8:30 a.m., Peoria police responded to a shooting call near a 7-Eleven convenience store.

During the initial investigation police say two suspects, identified as two black males, fired at least one round at a woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim is unclear.

An investigation remains underway.