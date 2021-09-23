Peoria PD investigating death at house with hoarding conditions

PEORIA, AZ — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a death at a home near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials with the Peoria Fire Department say they first received a call from a neighbor who noticed a strange odor.

Officers were unable to get in touch with anyone inside the home due to sanitary and hoarding conditions. They then used a robot and drone to observe the home.

Peoria FD

With the assistance of enhanced gear, crews searched the home and found a deceased adult located inside.

Officers are investigating the exact cause of death. At this time it does not appear to be suspicious.

An investigation remains ongoing.