Peoria PD investigating death at house with hoarding conditions

PEORIA, AZ — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a death at a home near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.
Officials with the Peoria Fire Department say they first received a call from a neighbor who noticed a strange odor.
Officers were unable to get in touch with anyone inside the home due to sanitary and hoarding conditions. They then used a robot and drone to observe the home.
With the assistance of enhanced gear, crews searched the home and found a deceased adult located inside.
Officers are investigating the exact cause of death. At this time it does not appear to be suspicious.
An investigation remains ongoing.