Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Peoria PD investigating death at house with hoarding conditions

items.[0].image.alt
Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA HOARDING 87TH AVENUE AND BELL ROAD
Posted at 11:41 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 14:41:38-04

PEORIA, AZ — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a death at a home near 87th Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials with the Peoria Fire Department say they first received a call from a neighbor who noticed a strange odor.

Officers were unable to get in touch with anyone inside the home due to sanitary and hoarding conditions. They then used a robot and drone to observe the home.

Peoria Death Investigation Drone

With the assistance of enhanced gear, crews searched the home and found a deceased adult located inside.

Officers are investigating the exact cause of death. At this time it does not appear to be suspicious.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!