Peoria Fire Medical monitoring Labor Day calls on Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Visitors at Lake Pleasant are trying to soak up every second of summer left.

“It's going to continue to be hot for the next probably month, month and a half. So, people are going to continue coming out,” says John Keegan, Peoria Fire Medical Firefighter and Rescue Swimmer Paramedic.

Peoria Fire Medical says there have been 13 deaths, so far this year on Lake Pleasant, saying that is exponentially higher than years past.

With temperatures climbing on Labor Day, Keegan says their call volumes go up with more visitors.

"We recommend people drink water all day long. They need to be at, a minimum, people should be drinking half their body weight in ounces of water per day, just to maintain,” Keegan says.

Keegan advises everyone to avoid drinks like soda, tea and alcohols which could dehydrate you even more.

Peoria Fire Medical says on average, they get at least six related heat related illness calls per weekend. Keegan says that goes up even higher on holiday weekends.

“It can sneak up on you, absolutely yeah,” says Jared Sutter. “You're losing moisture all day long.”

Sutter owns, ‘Go Paddle AZ’, a paddleboard and kayaking business at the Lake Pleasant Marina.

“Sunblock, water, sustenance, you need food. Heat is a big deal out here and there's not a lot of shade at the lake,” Sutter says.