Peoria FD: Family safe after fire heavily damages home

PEORIA, AZ - Peoria Fire crews responded to a house Tuesday afternoon with reports of heavy fire showing.

Fire officials say the house fire occurred near 83rd Avenue and Olive Avenue.

After crews were able to contain the blaze, officials say it looks like the fire started in the bedroom and extended into the attic and damaged the roof. The inside of the home sustained heavy damage, officials say.

According to Peoria Fire, everyone inside the home at the time of the fire was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.