Peoria crash leads to pursuit, ends in fire at White Tank Mountains

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police say a vehicle pursuit started after someone allegedly drove away from the scene of a crash and ended with the driver's vehicle on fire in the White Tank Mountain Regional Park.

Police responded to reports of a crash near 75th and Grand avenues Sunday night where one of the drivers left the scene.

Police found the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver allegedly did not pull over.

The vehicle continued westbound. Police say the driver crashed into multiple other vehicles, but it is currently unknown exactly how many.

Police say they followed the vehicle into White Tank Regional Park, where they were able to stop the vehicle with the assistance of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

After stopping the vehicle, police say it caught fire.

The fire has since been put out.

No injuries have been reported to the driver or any officers involved.

Police are working to find the exact number of vehicles the driver crashed into and the severity of those crashes.