Peoria building wells in effort to strengthen water security

PEORIA — The City of Peoria has approved a plan that includes new infrastructure aimed at strengthening water security. They are looking to get ahead of the game, taking steps to be prepared for any scenario that might leave the city short on water.

"We're in the desert. Where's the water going to come from?" said Laura De Leon, a realtor in Peoria.

People like De Leon, who has lived in Arizona for decades, have come to appreciate water now more than ever.

"I don't waste it; I care about it now," said De Leon.

The City of Peoria understands that is a top concern for residents, which is why they continue prioritizing water security. This comes as the ongoing drought has drastically impacted the Colorado River — the city's largest water supply.

"Peoria and other neighbors that rely on the Colorado River have always expected there to be reductions, temporary reductions on the CAP. However, in the last couple of years, it's become clear that those reductions are going to be a lot greater than what we had previously planned for," said Brett Fleck, the water resources advisor for the City of Peoria.

As a result, the city is working to back up its supply by building five new water wells and a booster pump station, near Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Peoria has been storing renewable water underground for years, but new infrastructure is needed to keep up with the demand. Especially since Peoria is seeing major growth.

"When showing a home to a potential buyer, you want to know that this person isn't going to be completely out of water in three years, five years," said De Leon.

The $63 million project is funded through loans and grants. The construction phase is expected to start next year, with completion scheduled for spring 2026.

"We have to plan for the worst and the worst is no water coming down the CAP canal, for example. So, these well fields help us ensure that even if that situation happens, people can go to their tap, turn it on and have water for what they need," said Fleck.

