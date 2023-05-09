Watch Now
Peoria 4th grader facing charges after gun found in backpack on campus

Alta Loma Elementary School
Posted at 3:06 PM, May 09, 2023
PEORIA, AZ — A 4th grade student in Peoria is facing charges after a gun was found on campus Tuesday.

Peoria Police Department officials say officers were called to Alta Loma Elementary School, near 83rd and Olive avenues, for reports of a gun on campus.

Officers worked with school administrators during an investigation and learned a 4th grade student had a firearm in their backpack.

The gun was not loaded and the child reportedly got the weapon from his home.

Police say several charges will be submitted against the student, including carrying a weapon on school grounds and a minor carrying a firearm.

