PD: Man dies after incident involving boat trailer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a trailer at Lake Pleasant.

The incident occurred Saturday after 6 p.m. at the South Boat Ramp.

Police say a truck was pulling a boat on a trailer when a 55-year-old Peoria man fell off the trailer. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Officials did not provide further information on what exactly caused the man's death.

Police say impairment is believed to have been a factor in the incident. It’s unknown if speed was also a factor.

No further information was immediately available.