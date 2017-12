PEORIA, AZ - A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a teenage girl last month.

Police say on November 30, a 15-year-old girl was walking to school near 75th and Cinnabar avenues when the suspect, Franky Yellowhorse, approached her from behind, grabbed her shoulder and said, "Come on, let's go!"

After a brief struggle, the girl was able to get away and immediately returned home where police were notified of the incident, officials said.

The girl was taken to the hospital and received treatment for a minor injury, authorities said.

The police investigation led officers to Yellowhorse who reportedly lives in the area.

Yellowhorse was arrested Thursday without incident and confessed to the incident.

He was booked on aggravated assault charges.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more charges may be filed.

If anyone has any further information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 623-773-8311.