Payson man shot and killed by 3 Peoria officers near Lake Pleasant

Peoria PD
PEORIA POLICE SHOOTING LAKE PLEASANT
Posted at 7:59 AM, Mar 20, 2022
PEORIA, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Peoria police officers that left a man dead.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to Pleasant Harbor RV Resort, near Lake Pleasant, for reports of a domestic situation.

According to Peoria Police Department officials, a man had been physical with a family member and allegedly threatened to shoot them.

When officers got to the scene they say the man had a gun in his hand and would not obey their commands.

He then got into an RV and a few minutes later opened the front door and pointed a gun at the officers, police officials said.

That's when three officers fired their weapons, striking and killing the man.

He has been identified as 74-year-old Richard Schaare, of Payson.

None of the officers or anyone else was injured.

Officials said the officers were wearing body-worn cameras and they were activated during the shooting.

The Glendale Police Department is handling the investigation.

No other details have been released.

