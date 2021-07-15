Person hospitalized after being shot by police in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — One person has been hospitalized Thursday afternoon after being shot by police in the West Valley.

According to Peoria police, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near 67th and Peoria avenues.

Police say the person was armed with a gun and was seen going through vehicles in the area.

Details on what led up to an officer firing at the person have not been released.

No officers were injured.

Worth noting — Glendale PD is actually investigating this OIS, as part of a new initiative by west valley departments to ensure accountability & transparency. pic.twitter.com/9uWKQ6EiAa — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) July 15, 2021

ABC15 and abc15.com are trying to uncover more information about what happened, and will bring you those details as soon as we have them.