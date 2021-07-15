Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Person hospitalized after being shot by police in Peoria

items.[0].image.alt
AP
police lights crime tape AP
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:51:30-04

PEORIA, AZ — One person has been hospitalized Thursday afternoon after being shot by police in the West Valley.

According to Peoria police, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near 67th and Peoria avenues.

Police say the person was armed with a gun and was seen going through vehicles in the area.

Details on what led up to an officer firing at the person have not been released.

No officers were injured.

ABC15 and abc15.com are trying to uncover more information about what happened, and will bring you those details as soon as we have them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15