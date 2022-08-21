Watch Now
One dead after red-light crash near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road

Police say the driver who ran the red light was thrown from her vehicle
One person has died after a red-light crash Saturday night near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Aug 21, 2022
PEORIA — One person has died after a red-light crash Saturday night near 79th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police say that around 9:45 p.m., a black SUV was driving along 79th Avenue when a red SUV traveling along Cactus Road failed to stop at a red light.

The driver of the red SUV, identified as 45-year-old Cynthia Tapper, was thrown from her vehicle and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Tapper later died from her injuries.

The driver and passenger of the black SUV had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital, according to police.

It is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor in this crash, though impairment was not detected in the driver of the black SUV.

The intersection was closed until 3 a.m. while detectives collected information.

The crash is still under investigation.

