Missing 16-year-old boy with autism last seen in Peoria Friday

PEORIA, AZ — Police are looking for a 16-year-old endangered boy with autism who was last seen in Peoria Friday.

In a Facebook post, Peoria police said Luke Scott ran away from his home near 75th and Peoria avenues around 4:30 p.m.

He is believed to have left on foot and it is unknown where he may have gone.

Luke's family said he is autistic and has made suicidal statements.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with light brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, bright fluorescent orange shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Police have been looking for Luke, who does not have a cell phone, and haven't been able to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department.