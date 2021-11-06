Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Missing 16-year-old boy with autism last seen in Peoria Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Peoria Police Department
FDe22QkUUAgINv1.jpg
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 16:14:40-04

PEORIA, AZ — Police are looking for a 16-year-old endangered boy with autism who was last seen in Peoria Friday.

In a Facebook post, Peoria police said Luke Scott ran away from his home near 75th and Peoria avenues around 4:30 p.m.

He is believed to have left on foot and it is unknown where he may have gone.

Luke's family said he is autistic and has made suicidal statements.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with light brown hair, blue eyes, and was wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, bright fluorescent orange shorts, and black tennis shoes.

Police have been looking for Luke, who does not have a cell phone, and haven't been able to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peoria Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV