Minor league baseball player arrested for taking inappropriate photos of woman in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A man has been arrested, accused of taking inappropriate photos of a woman at a Peoria Target.

According to court paperwork, 21-year-old Adrian De Los Santos Payano followed a woman in the Target store on June 2 around 10 a.m. and tried to take photos up her dress.

When officers arrived at the Target store Payano had already reportedly left on a bicycle. He was located at a restaurant nearby and questioned. After obtaining a search warrant, Payano was arrested at a home nearby days later.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Payano following another woman in the store with his phone out earlier that same morning but it’s unclear if he attempted to take photos or not. That woman did not appear to notice Payano following her.

Payano is a minor league baseball player who was recently assigned to the San Diego Padres Arizona Complex League team.

He faces one charge for taking unlawful, superstitious photos.