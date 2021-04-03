MCSO: One person missing, another hurt after boat capsizes at Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ — One person is missing and another person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a boat capsized Friday afternoon at Lake Pleasant, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Calbert Gillett said the boat had two people on it when it capsized near South Barker Island, which is located on the northeastern part of Lake Pleasant, between Coles Wash and Humbug Creek.

The Peoria Fire Department confirmed in a tweet that it was also responding to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.