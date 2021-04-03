Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

MCSO: One person missing, another hurt after boat capsizes at Lake Pleasant

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
KNXV MCSO
Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 20:11:55-04

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ — One person is missing and another person is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a boat capsized Friday afternoon at Lake Pleasant, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Calbert Gillett said the boat had two people on it when it capsized near South Barker Island, which is located on the northeastern part of Lake Pleasant, between Coles Wash and Humbug Creek.

The Peoria Fire Department confirmed in a tweet that it was also responding to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV