Man shot, killed by Peoria police officers near 75th Avenue and Cactus Road

PEORIA, AZ — A man has died after he was shot by Peoria police officers who were responding to a domestic violence call in Peoria Sunday morning.

Officials say just before 4 a.m., two officers responded to a domestic violence incident near 75th Avenue and Cactus Road.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were approached by a suspect, identified as 25-year-old Adrian Begay, of Peoria, in the parking lot.

Begay allegedly had a gun and had pointed it at his head.

Officer negotiated with Begay for several minutes.

During the conversation, police say Begay moved the gun from being pointed at his head and pointed it towards the officers.

Each officer then fired at least one round and struck him, according to police.

Authorities performed life-saving measures but Begay was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Detectives with the Buckeye Police Department will be conducting an investigation.