Man killed in shooting at apartments near 107th and Olive avenues, Peoria police say

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called to the complex near 107th and Olive avenues around 2 a.m.

Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound outside of an apartment. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.

The suspect has not been located. Police describe the suspect as a “younger black male with a thin build, and wearing dark clothing.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.