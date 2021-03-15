Man dies after vehicle rolls over, catches fire in Peoria

A 23-year-old man from Surprise has died after a rollover crash that caught fire in Peoria early Monday morning.

Peoria police said at around 3 a.m. an officer spotted a vehicle driving on 83rd Avenue near Bell Road. The officer did not try to stop the vehicle but alerted other officers of the situation.

Moments later, authorities received reports of a vehicle that had rolled over several times and caught on fire near 83rd and Peoria avenues involving a white 4-door sedan.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the white sedan was heading down 83rd Avenue at a high rate of speed when it lost control on 83rd Avenue, going down the curve as the roadway turns into Peoria Avenue.

The vehicle allegedly struck the curb causing it to roll over several times before stopping and catching fire.

Police said the passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities identified the passenger as 23-year-old Chase Nelson of Surprise.

The driver, who was not identified, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the fatal crash but believe the speed and possible impairment may have played a factor in the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation but it is now open.