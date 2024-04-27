Man dead after shooting involving Peoria police officers near 67th Ave and Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A man is dead after a shooting involving police Friday afternoon near 67th and Peoria avenues.

Just after 1:00 p.m., Peoria police responded to a call for service at 69th Avenue and North Lane.

Officials say someone called for help saying their neighbor displayed a handgun and fired it into the street. The caller stated the neighbor was yelling at him and then took off in his truck.

When a Peoria officer arrived at the caller's residence the officer encountered the suspect in his driveway armed with a gun, according to police officials.

The officer reportedly commanded the man to drop his weapon. Officials say the man then pointed it and fired two rounds at the officer.

The officer returned fire, striking the man at least once.

The suspect, identified by police as 38-year-old Christian Avalos Gonzales, died at the hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident. Detectives did recover a handgun at the scene belonging to the suspect.

The Glendale Police Department is handling the investigation.