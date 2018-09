PEORIA, AZ - Portions of the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley will be closed overnight Friday into Saturday for pavement preservation, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The freeway will be closed in both directions from south of the Interstate 10 freeway to Happy Valley Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

The I-10 ramps to the Loop 303 will also be closed.

ADOT identified four alternate routes for non-commercial drivers:

Northbound local traffic between I-10 and US 60 (Grand Avenue) will be routed to Sarival Road.

Southbound local traffic between US 60 and I-10 will be routed to Cotton Lane.

Northbound local traffic between US 60 and Happy Valley Parkway will be routed to 99th Avenue.

Drivers can also use Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) or Interstate 17 (Black Canyon Freeway).

Commercial vehicles should use Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway or Interstate 17.