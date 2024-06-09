HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Peoria PD investigating after non-custodial parent allegedly kidnaps daughter

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are searching for a man and his daughter after he allegedly kidnapped her after a supervised visit Saturday afternoon.

Officials say 52-year-old Kevin Carr was in the area of Lake Pleasant Parkway and Deer Valley Road for a supervised visit with his daughter, 2-year-old Kirby Carr.

Kevin reportedly does not have any parental rights over Kirby.

Officials say once the visit ended at about 2:45 p.m., Kevin fled the area in a 2014 blue Fiat 500 with Arizona license plate M5A6EM. The car has a dual silver strip across the top and a Milwaukee toolbox attached to the hitch.

Kevin is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6'1" tall, 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Kirby is described as a 2-year-old Caucasian girl, approximately 3' tall, 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and a pink bow and a blue bow in her hair.

Peoria police ask if anyone has any information on this incident or sees Kevin to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311 or 9-1-1 if it's an emergency.