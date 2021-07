PEORIA, AZ — Memorial services for retired Peoria Fire Captain David Stutzman will be held on Tuesday, July 13.

He died at the age of 65 on June 15 from occupational cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Toni, and two sons, Aaron and Austin. Aaron is a current firefighter with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department.

Captain Stutzman’s services will be held at Christ’s Church of the Valley located at 7007 West Happy Valley Rd.

Seating begins at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m.