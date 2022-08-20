Free bulk trash pickup available to Peoria homes impacted by Thursday's storms

PEORIA, AZ — The city of Peoria is offering free bulk trash pickup for households impacted by Thursday's monsoon storms.

The service will be available to households in the areas of Cactus Road to Olive Avenue and 75th to 91st avenues.

"This is what community is all about — stepping up to support each other when we need it most," said Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat in a release. "Peoria employees and first responders have been working tirelessly to help residents impacted and I'm proud to see one more program to support families as they recover from last night's damage."

In addition to regular bulk trash regulations, the city also asks for any storm-related debris, including tree limbs and broken materials, to be cut into four foot sections.

To schedule a free pickup for August 27, call 623-773-7895 or email solidwaste@peoriaaz.gov.