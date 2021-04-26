Watch
FD: 2 hospitalized after boat accident at Lake Pleasant

ABC15
Lake Pleasant
Posted at 6:51 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 21:51:19-04

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ — Officials say at least two adults have been transported to the hospital after a boat accident at Lake Pleasant Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the lake just after 6 p.m.

Peoria firefighters say several people were involved in the incident but did provide any additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 News and abc`15.com for updates.

