FD: 2 hospitalized after boat accident at Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ — Officials say at least two adults have been transported to the hospital after a boat accident at Lake Pleasant Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the lake just after 6 p.m.

Peoria firefighters say several people were involved in the incident but did provide any additional information.

@PeoriaFire units responding to a reported boat accident at Lake Pleasant. Please be alert for approaching emergency vehicles on SR 74 & Lake Pleasant Park Way. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/sgSvjGZndc — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) April 26, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 News and abc`15.com for updates.