PEORIA, AZ — Officials say an 83-year-old man has died after a bee attack in Peoria Wednesday.

It happened near 91st and Olive avenues.

Fire crews say the man moved inside his home after he suffered "numerous bee stings".

Officials say the man later went into full cardiac arrest.

Peoria police say the man's family and fire crews attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

It is unknown what led to the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing.