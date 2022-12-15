Drone delivery now available at Valley Walmart stores

GLENDALE, AZ — Things are looking up for some Valley Walmart shoppers who want to have something delivered quickly! Drone delivery is now available at four local stores.

Walmart announced Thursday that two Peoria stores and two Glendale stores are offering the new delivery service that can get items (10 pounds or less) to your home in as little as 30 minutes.

Walmart says, “once the items are packaged and loaded into the drone, the order is then delivered using a cable that gently lowers the package into the customer’s yard.”

The service is through DroneUp, and customers can place orders between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. You have to live within one mile of a participating store to use the service.

The participating stores right now are:



Walmart Supercenter #3896 : 21655 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85382

21655 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85382 Walmart Supercenter #1533 : 7975 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345

7975 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345 Walmart Supercenter #3241 : 18551 N 83rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

18551 N 83rd Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Walmart Supercenter #1532 : 5845 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308

There are no order minimums and the delivery fee is $3.99.

With the use of promo code “FreeDeliveryAZ”, customers using drone delivery for the first time will have the delivery fee waived.