DPS: Two injured in wrong-way crash near SR303 and Lake Pleasant

Posted at 10:15 PM, Jul 12, 2021
PEORIA, AZ — Two people have been injured after a wrong-way collision in Peoria Monday night.

Arizona Department of Security troopers say the crash occurred at 8:52 p.m. on State Route 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway.

A black car was struck head-on in the westbound lanes after attempting to swerve out of the way of a wrong-way driver in a white passenger car.

One of the vehicles came to rest in the median and the other stopped in the number one lane.

Both of the drivers were reported injured, the driver of the white vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital.

